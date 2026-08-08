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EMBX: VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMBX exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.24 and at a high of 51.38.
Follow VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMBX stock price today?
VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock is priced at 51.33 today. It trades within 51.24 - 51.38, yesterday's close was 51.15, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of EMBX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF is currently valued at 51.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.74% and USD. View the chart live to track EMBX movements.
How to buy EMBX stock?
You can buy VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF shares at the current price of 51.33. Orders are usually placed near 51.33 or 51.63, while 30 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow EMBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMBX stock?
Investing in VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.43 - 54.61 and current price 51.33. Many compare 0.82% and -0.35% before placing orders at 51.33 or 51.63. Explore the EMBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 54.61. Within 49.43 - 54.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBX) over the year was 49.43. Comparing it with the current 51.33 and 49.43 - 54.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMBX stock split?
VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.15, and 2.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.15
- Open
- 51.38
- Bid
- 51.33
- Ask
- 51.63
- Low
- 51.24
- High
- 51.38
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.35%
- Year Change
- 2.74%