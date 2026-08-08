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EMAT: Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp
EMAT exchange rate has changed by 4.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.61 and at a high of 3.06.
Follow Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMAT stock price today?
Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp stock is priced at 2.81 today. It trades within 2.61 - 3.06, yesterday's close was 2.69, and trading volume reached 333. The live price chart of EMAT shows these updates.
Does Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp stock pay dividends?
Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp is currently valued at 2.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.78% and USD. View the chart live to track EMAT movements.
How to buy EMAT stock?
You can buy Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp shares at the current price of 2.81. Orders are usually placed near 2.81 or 3.11, while 333 and 4.46% show market activity. Follow EMAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMAT stock?
Investing in Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp involves considering the yearly range 2.55 - 24.08 and current price 2.81. Many compare -24.66% and -63.79% before placing orders at 2.81 or 3.11. Explore the EMAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp in the past year was 24.08. Within 2.55 - 24.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp (EMAT) over the year was 2.55. Comparing it with the current 2.81 and 2.55 - 24.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMAT stock split?
Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.69, and -68.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.69
- Open
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.81
- Ask
- 3.11
- Low
- 2.61
- High
- 3.06
- Volume
- 333
- Daily Change
- 4.46%
- Month Change
- -24.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -63.79%
- Year Change
- -68.78%