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EMA: EMERA INC
EMA exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.19 and at a high of 51.36.
Follow EMERA INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMA stock price today?
EMERA INC stock is priced at 50.82 today. It trades within 49.19 - 51.36, yesterday's close was 51.57, and trading volume reached 802. The live price chart of EMA shows these updates.
Does EMERA INC stock pay dividends?
EMERA INC is currently valued at 50.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.67% and USD. View the chart live to track EMA movements.
How to buy EMA stock?
You can buy EMERA INC shares at the current price of 50.82. Orders are usually placed near 50.82 or 51.12, while 802 and -0.95% show market activity. Follow EMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMA stock?
Investing in EMERA INC involves considering the yearly range 45.79 - 55.49 and current price 50.82. Many compare -4.56% and -2.18% before placing orders at 50.82 or 51.12. Explore the EMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are EMERA INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of EMERA INC in the past year was 55.49. Within 45.79 - 55.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track EMERA INC performance using the live chart.
What are EMERA INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EMERA INC (EMA) over the year was 45.79. Comparing it with the current 50.82 and 45.79 - 55.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMA stock split?
EMERA INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.57, and 7.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.57
- Open
- 51.31
- Bid
- 50.82
- Ask
- 51.12
- Low
- 49.19
- High
- 51.36
- Volume
- 802
- Daily Change
- -1.45%
- Month Change
- -4.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.18%
- Year Change
- 7.67%