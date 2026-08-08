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ELVR: Elevra Lithium Ltd
ELVR exchange rate has changed by 8.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.22 and at a high of 60.34.
Follow Elevra Lithium Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELVR stock price today?
Elevra Lithium Ltd stock is priced at 60.34 today. It trades within 58.22 - 60.34, yesterday's close was 55.81, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of ELVR shows these updates.
Does Elevra Lithium Ltd stock pay dividends?
Elevra Lithium Ltd is currently valued at 60.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 154.28% and USD. View the chart live to track ELVR movements.
How to buy ELVR stock?
You can buy Elevra Lithium Ltd shares at the current price of 60.34. Orders are usually placed near 60.34 or 60.64, while 110 and 3.64% show market activity. Follow ELVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELVR stock?
Investing in Elevra Lithium Ltd involves considering the yearly range 15.54 - 102.80 and current price 60.34. Many compare 18.13% and 5.01% before placing orders at 60.34 or 60.64. Explore the ELVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Elevra Lithium Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elevra Lithium Ltd in the past year was 102.80. Within 15.54 - 102.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elevra Lithium Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Elevra Lithium Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elevra Lithium Ltd (ELVR) over the year was 15.54. Comparing it with the current 60.34 and 15.54 - 102.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELVR stock split?
Elevra Lithium Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.81, and 154.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.81
- Open
- 58.22
- Bid
- 60.34
- Ask
- 60.64
- Low
- 58.22
- High
- 60.34
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 8.12%
- Month Change
- 18.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.01%
- Year Change
- 154.28%