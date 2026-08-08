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ELOG: Eastern International Ltd.
ELOG exchange rate has changed by 9.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.75 and at a high of 0.81.
Follow Eastern International Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELOG stock price today?
Eastern International Ltd. stock is priced at 0.81 today. It trades within 0.75 - 0.81, yesterday's close was 0.74, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of ELOG shows these updates.
Does Eastern International Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Eastern International Ltd. is currently valued at 0.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -71.07% and USD. View the chart live to track ELOG movements.
How to buy ELOG stock?
You can buy Eastern International Ltd. shares at the current price of 0.81. Orders are usually placed near 0.81 or 1.11, while 2 and 8.00% show market activity. Follow ELOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELOG stock?
Investing in Eastern International Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.74 - 3.07 and current price 0.81. Many compare -1.22% and -33.06% before placing orders at 0.81 or 1.11. Explore the ELOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eastern International Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eastern International Ltd. in the past year was 3.07. Within 0.74 - 3.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eastern International Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Eastern International Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eastern International Ltd. (ELOG) over the year was 0.74. Comparing it with the current 0.81 and 0.74 - 3.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELOG stock split?
Eastern International Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.74, and -71.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.74
- Open
- 0.75
- Bid
- 0.81
- Ask
- 1.11
- Low
- 0.75
- High
- 0.81
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 9.46%
- Month Change
- -1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.06%
- Year Change
- -71.07%