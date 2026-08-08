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ELM: Elm Market Navigator ETF
ELM exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.69 and at a high of 29.77.
Follow Elm Market Navigator ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELM stock price today?
Elm Market Navigator ETF stock is priced at 29.69 today. It trades within 29.69 - 29.77, yesterday's close was 29.58, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of ELM shows these updates.
Does Elm Market Navigator ETF stock pay dividends?
Elm Market Navigator ETF is currently valued at 29.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.99% and USD. View the chart live to track ELM movements.
How to buy ELM stock?
You can buy Elm Market Navigator ETF shares at the current price of 29.69. Orders are usually placed near 29.69 or 29.99, while 48 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow ELM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELM stock?
Investing in Elm Market Navigator ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.58 - 29.77 and current price 29.69. Many compare 1.50% and 4.99% before placing orders at 29.69 or 29.99. Explore the ELM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Elm Market Navigator ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Elm Market Navigator ETF in the past year was 29.77. Within 26.58 - 29.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elm Market Navigator ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Elm Market Navigator ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Elm Market Navigator ETF (ELM) over the year was 26.58. Comparing it with the current 29.69 and 26.58 - 29.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELM stock split?
Elm Market Navigator ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.58, and 4.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.58
- Open
- 29.76
- Bid
- 29.69
- Ask
- 29.99
- Low
- 29.69
- High
- 29.77
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.99%
- Year Change
- 4.99%