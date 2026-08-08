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ELFY: ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF
ELFY exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.74 and at a high of 42.44.
Follow ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELFY stock price today?
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 42.23 today. It trades within 41.74 - 42.44, yesterday's close was 41.56, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of ELFY shows these updates.
Does ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 42.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.26% and USD. View the chart live to track ELFY movements.
How to buy ELFY stock?
You can buy ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 42.23. Orders are usually placed near 42.23 or 42.53, while 53 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow ELFY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELFY stock?
Investing in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.05 - 45.92 and current price 42.23. Many compare 4.48% and 2.92% before placing orders at 42.23 or 42.53. Explore the ELFY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 45.92. Within 38.05 - 45.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (ELFY) over the year was 38.05. Comparing it with the current 42.23 and 38.05 - 45.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELFY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELFY stock split?
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.56, and 4.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.56
- Open
- 42.13
- Bid
- 42.23
- Ask
- 42.53
- Low
- 41.74
- High
- 42.44
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 4.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.92%
- Year Change
- 4.26%