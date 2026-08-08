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ELE: Elemental Royalty Corporation

19.17 USD 1.34 (7.52%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ELE exchange rate has changed by 7.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.75 and at a high of 19.34.

Follow Elemental Royalty Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ELE stock price today?

Elemental Royalty Corporation stock is priced at 19.17 today. It trades within 18.75 - 19.34, yesterday's close was 17.83, and trading volume reached 1083. The live price chart of ELE shows these updates.

Does Elemental Royalty Corporation stock pay dividends?

Elemental Royalty Corporation is currently valued at 19.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.58% and USD. View the chart live to track ELE movements.

How to buy ELE stock?

You can buy Elemental Royalty Corporation shares at the current price of 19.17. Orders are usually placed near 19.17 or 19.47, while 1083 and 1.91% show market activity. Follow ELE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ELE stock?

Investing in Elemental Royalty Corporation involves considering the yearly range 12.80 - 26.96 and current price 19.17. Many compare 22.88% and -19.82% before placing orders at 19.17 or 19.47. Explore the ELE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Elemental Royalty Corporation stock highest prices?

The highest price of Elemental Royalty Corporation in the past year was 26.96. Within 12.80 - 26.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Elemental Royalty Corporation performance using the live chart.

What are Elemental Royalty Corporation stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Elemental Royalty Corporation (ELE) over the year was 12.80. Comparing it with the current 19.17 and 12.80 - 26.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ELE stock split?

Elemental Royalty Corporation has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.83, and 47.58% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.75 19.34
Year Range
12.80 26.96
Previous Close
17.83
Open
18.81
Bid
19.17
Ask
19.47
Low
18.75
High
19.34
Volume
1.083 K
Daily Change
7.52%
Month Change
22.88%
6 Months Change
-19.82%
Year Change
47.58%
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