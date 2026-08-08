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ELCV: Eventide High Dividend ETF
ELCV exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.39 and at a high of 31.65.
Follow Eventide High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ELCV stock price today?
Eventide High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 31.57 today. It trades within 31.39 - 31.65, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of ELCV shows these updates.
Does Eventide High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Eventide High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 31.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.42% and USD. View the chart live to track ELCV movements.
How to buy ELCV stock?
You can buy Eventide High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 31.57. Orders are usually placed near 31.57 or 31.87, while 60 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow ELCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ELCV stock?
Investing in Eventide High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 33.19 and current price 31.57. Many compare 2.14% and 6.08% before placing orders at 31.57 or 31.87. Explore the ELCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eventide High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eventide High Dividend ETF in the past year was 33.19. Within 28.37 - 33.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eventide High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eventide High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 31.57 and 28.37 - 33.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ELCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ELCV stock split?
Eventide High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.46, and 7.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.46
- Open
- 31.40
- Bid
- 31.57
- Ask
- 31.87
- Low
- 31.39
- High
- 31.65
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.08%
- Year Change
- 7.42%