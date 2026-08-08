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EKG: First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF
EKG exchange rate has changed by 3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.43 and at a high of 20.43.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is EKG stock price today?
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock is priced at 20.43 today. It trades within 20.43 - 20.43, yesterday's close was 19.70, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EKG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF is currently valued at 20.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.02% and USD. View the chart live to track EKG movements.
How to buy EKG stock?
You can buy First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF shares at the current price of 20.43. Orders are usually placed near 20.43 or 20.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EKG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EKG stock?
Investing in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.80 - 20.43 and current price 20.43. Many compare 1.95% and 15.62% before placing orders at 20.43 or 20.73. Explore the EKG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the past year was 20.43. Within 15.80 - 20.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) over the year was 15.80. Comparing it with the current 20.43 and 15.80 - 20.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EKG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EKG stock split?
First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.70, and 18.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.70
- Open
- 20.43
- Bid
- 20.43
- Ask
- 20.73
- Low
- 20.43
- High
- 20.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.71%
- Month Change
- 1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.62%
- Year Change
- 18.02%