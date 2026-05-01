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EJUL: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July

30.75 USD 0.18 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.66 and at a high of 30.81.

Follow Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EJUL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EJUL stock price today?

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July stock is priced at 30.75 today. It trades within 30.66 - 30.81, yesterday's close was 30.57, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of EJUL shows these updates.

Does Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July stock pay dividends?

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July is currently valued at 30.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.59% and USD. View the chart live to track EJUL movements.

How to buy EJUL stock?

You can buy Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July shares at the current price of 30.75. Orders are usually placed near 30.75 or 31.05, while 21 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow EJUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EJUL stock?

Investing in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July involves considering the yearly range 27.98 - 32.06 and current price 30.75. Many compare 2.47% and 1.35% before placing orders at 30.75 or 31.05. Explore the EJUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July in the past year was 32.06. Within 27.98 - 32.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July (EJUL) over the year was 27.98. Comparing it with the current 30.75 and 27.98 - 32.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EJUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EJUL stock split?

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.57, and 9.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
30.66 30.81
Year Range
27.98 32.06
Previous Close
30.57
Open
30.72
Bid
30.75
Ask
31.05
Low
30.66
High
30.81
Volume
21
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
2.47%
6 Months Change
1.35%
Year Change
9.59%
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