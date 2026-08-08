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EIKN: Eikon Therapeutics Inc
EIKN exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.25 and at a high of 9.87.
Follow Eikon Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EIKN stock price today?
Eikon Therapeutics Inc stock is priced at 9.29 today. It trades within 9.25 - 9.87, yesterday's close was 9.21, and trading volume reached 1482. The live price chart of EIKN shows these updates.
Does Eikon Therapeutics Inc stock pay dividends?
Eikon Therapeutics Inc is currently valued at 9.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -45.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EIKN movements.
How to buy EIKN stock?
You can buy Eikon Therapeutics Inc shares at the current price of 9.29. Orders are usually placed near 9.29 or 9.59, while 1482 and -1.69% show market activity. Follow EIKN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIKN stock?
Investing in Eikon Therapeutics Inc involves considering the yearly range 7.90 - 17.39 and current price 9.29. Many compare -0.96% and -34.49% before placing orders at 9.29 or 9.59. Explore the EIKN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eikon Therapeutics Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eikon Therapeutics Inc in the past year was 17.39. Within 7.90 - 17.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eikon Therapeutics Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Eikon Therapeutics Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eikon Therapeutics Inc (EIKN) over the year was 7.90. Comparing it with the current 9.29 and 7.90 - 17.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIKN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIKN stock split?
Eikon Therapeutics Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.21, and -45.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.21
- Open
- 9.45
- Bid
- 9.29
- Ask
- 9.59
- Low
- 9.25
- High
- 9.87
- Volume
- 1.482 K
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- -0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.49%
- Year Change
- -45.51%