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EIDO: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

12.92 USD 0.32 (2.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EIDO exchange rate has changed by 2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.83 and at a high of 12.92.

Follow iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EIDO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EIDO stock price today?

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock is priced at 12.92 today. It trades within 12.83 - 12.92, yesterday's close was 12.60, and trading volume reached 1633. The live price chart of EIDO shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF is currently valued at 12.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.67% and USD. View the chart live to track EIDO movements.

How to buy EIDO stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF shares at the current price of 12.92. Orders are usually placed near 12.92 or 13.22, while 1633 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow EIDO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EIDO stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.72 - 19.28 and current price 12.92. Many compare 4.19% and -25.79% before placing orders at 12.92 or 13.22. Explore the EIDO price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the past year was 19.28. Within 10.72 - 19.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) over the year was 10.72. Comparing it with the current 12.92 and 10.72 - 19.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIDO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EIDO stock split?

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.60, and -26.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.83 12.92
Year Range
10.72 19.28
Previous Close
12.60
Open
12.86
Bid
12.92
Ask
13.22
Low
12.83
High
12.92
Volume
1.633 K
Daily Change
2.54%
Month Change
4.19%
6 Months Change
-25.79%
Year Change
-26.67%
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