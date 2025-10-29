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EIDO: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF
EIDO exchange rate has changed by 2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.83 and at a high of 12.92.
Follow iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EIDO News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- EIDO: Indonesia Not Benefiting From Commodity Price Gains (NYSEARCA:EIDO)
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Banking Risk Monthly Outlook: July 2026
- Equity Chartbooks, June 2026 - How To Escape The AI Singularity?
- What The U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Means For Asia
- Younger Generations Drive Investment Growth In Southeast Asia
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Energy Shocks In Asia: Diverging Buffers, Diverging Growth
- The U.S. Tariff Shock In 2025 Vs. 2026 - Same Negative Impact, Different Drivers
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- Post-Iran Winners: Oil, Energy, And Israel
- Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- ASEAN Macro To Equity Markets: 5 Key Questions Shaping 2025 And Beyond
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- EIDO: Hasn't Been Flourishing, But There's Potential For A Change (EIDO)
- Global Leading Indicators, October 2025 - In The Pipe, Five By Five
- Best And Worst Stocks And ETFs Through October
- Indonesia In Transition
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EIDO stock price today?
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock is priced at 12.92 today. It trades within 12.83 - 12.92, yesterday's close was 12.60, and trading volume reached 1633. The live price chart of EIDO shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF is currently valued at 12.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.67% and USD. View the chart live to track EIDO movements.
How to buy EIDO stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF shares at the current price of 12.92. Orders are usually placed near 12.92 or 13.22, while 1633 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow EIDO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIDO stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.72 - 19.28 and current price 12.92. Many compare 4.19% and -25.79% before placing orders at 12.92 or 13.22. Explore the EIDO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the past year was 19.28. Within 10.72 - 19.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) over the year was 10.72. Comparing it with the current 12.92 and 10.72 - 19.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIDO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIDO stock split?
iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.60, and -26.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.60
- Open
- 12.86
- Bid
- 12.92
- Ask
- 13.22
- Low
- 12.83
- High
- 12.92
- Volume
- 1.633 K
- Daily Change
- 2.54%
- Month Change
- 4.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.79%
- Year Change
- -26.67%