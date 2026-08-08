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EHLS: Even Herd Long Short ETF
EHLS exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.04 and at a high of 26.12.
Follow Even Herd Long Short ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EHLS stock price today?
Even Herd Long Short ETF stock is priced at 26.04 today. It trades within 26.04 - 26.12, yesterday's close was 26.23, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EHLS shows these updates.
Does Even Herd Long Short ETF stock pay dividends?
Even Herd Long Short ETF is currently valued at 26.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.36% and USD. View the chart live to track EHLS movements.
How to buy EHLS stock?
You can buy Even Herd Long Short ETF shares at the current price of 26.04. Orders are usually placed near 26.04 or 26.34, while 3 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow EHLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EHLS stock?
Investing in Even Herd Long Short ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.23 - 27.54 and current price 26.04. Many compare 1.05% and 0.42% before placing orders at 26.04 or 26.34. Explore the EHLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Even Herd Long Short ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Even Herd Long Short ETF in the past year was 27.54. Within 24.23 - 27.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Even Herd Long Short ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Even Herd Long Short ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) over the year was 24.23. Comparing it with the current 26.04 and 24.23 - 27.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EHLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EHLS stock split?
Even Herd Long Short ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.23, and 1.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.23
- Open
- 26.12
- Bid
- 26.04
- Ask
- 26.34
- Low
- 26.04
- High
- 26.12
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.42%
- Year Change
- 1.36%