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EHLD: Euroholdings Ltd.
EHLD exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.32 and at a high of 8.35.
Follow Euroholdings Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EHLD stock price today?
Euroholdings Ltd. stock is priced at 8.35 today. It trades within 8.32 - 8.35, yesterday's close was 8.30, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of EHLD shows these updates.
Does Euroholdings Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Euroholdings Ltd. is currently valued at 8.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.46% and USD. View the chart live to track EHLD movements.
How to buy EHLD stock?
You can buy Euroholdings Ltd. shares at the current price of 8.35. Orders are usually placed near 8.35 or 8.65, while 3 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow EHLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EHLD stock?
Investing in Euroholdings Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 6.50 - 12.34 and current price 8.35. Many compare 1.83% and 18.27% before placing orders at 8.35 or 8.65. Explore the EHLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Euroholdings Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Euroholdings Ltd. in the past year was 12.34. Within 6.50 - 12.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Euroholdings Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Euroholdings Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Euroholdings Ltd. (EHLD) over the year was 6.50. Comparing it with the current 8.35 and 6.50 - 12.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EHLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EHLD stock split?
Euroholdings Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.30, and 28.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.30
- Open
- 8.32
- Bid
- 8.35
- Ask
- 8.65
- Low
- 8.32
- High
- 8.35
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 1.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.27%
- Year Change
- 28.46%