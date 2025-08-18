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EHI: Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc
EHI exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.84 and at a high of 5.93.
Follow Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EHI News
- EHI: Widening Discount Adds Appeal, But Remain Cautious (NYSE:EHI)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- EHI: Double-Digit Yield Has Appeal, But Lack Of Coverage Means Caution (NYSE:EHI)
- OPP: This 13%+ Yielding CEF May Not Be As Good As It Appears
- GHY: Improved Valuation And Near-Term Tailwinds For High-Yield Bonds (NYSE:GHY)
- EHI: Solid Dividend Coverage But Limited Growth Potential (NYSE:EHI)
- EHI: Discount Remains Narrow As Fund Shifts Toward Lower Quality Holdings (NYSE:EHI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EHI stock price today?
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 5.86 today. It trades within 5.84 - 5.93, yesterday's close was 5.84, and trading volume reached 140. The live price chart of EHI shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 5.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.08% and USD. View the chart live to track EHI movements.
How to buy EHI stock?
You can buy Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 5.86. Orders are usually placed near 5.86 or 6.16, while 140 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow EHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EHI stock?
Investing in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.75 - 6.70 and current price 5.86. Many compare 1.56% and -8.29% before placing orders at 5.86 or 6.16. Explore the EHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc in the past year was 6.70. Within 5.75 - 6.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) over the year was 5.75. Comparing it with the current 5.86 and 5.75 - 6.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EHI stock split?
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.84, and -11.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.84
- Open
- 5.84
- Bid
- 5.86
- Ask
- 6.16
- Low
- 5.84
- High
- 5.93
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.29%
- Year Change
- -11.08%