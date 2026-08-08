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EGGY: NestYield Dynamic Income ETF
EGGY exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.93 and at a high of 35.11.
Follow NestYield Dynamic Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EGGY stock price today?
NestYield Dynamic Income ETF stock is priced at 33.97 today. It trades within 32.93 - 35.11, yesterday's close was 34.17, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of EGGY shows these updates.
Does NestYield Dynamic Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NestYield Dynamic Income ETF is currently valued at 33.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.22% and USD. View the chart live to track EGGY movements.
How to buy EGGY stock?
You can buy NestYield Dynamic Income ETF shares at the current price of 33.97. Orders are usually placed near 33.97 or 34.27, while 220 and -3.25% show market activity. Follow EGGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EGGY stock?
Investing in NestYield Dynamic Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.15 - 45.95 and current price 33.97. Many compare 6.49% and 1.19% before placing orders at 33.97 or 34.27. Explore the EGGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are NestYield Dynamic Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NestYield Dynamic Income ETF in the past year was 45.95. Within 29.15 - 45.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track NestYield Dynamic Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NestYield Dynamic Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (EGGY) over the year was 29.15. Comparing it with the current 33.97 and 29.15 - 45.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EGGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EGGY stock split?
NestYield Dynamic Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.17, and -1.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.17
- Open
- 35.11
- Bid
- 33.97
- Ask
- 34.27
- Low
- 32.93
- High
- 35.11
- Volume
- 220
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 6.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.19%
- Year Change
- -1.22%