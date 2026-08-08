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EGGQ: NestYield Visionary ETF
EGGQ exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.54 and at a high of 52.59.
Follow NestYield Visionary ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EGGQ stock price today?
NestYield Visionary ETF stock is priced at 51.81 today. It trades within 50.54 - 52.59, yesterday's close was 52.40, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of EGGQ shows these updates.
Does NestYield Visionary ETF stock pay dividends?
NestYield Visionary ETF is currently valued at 51.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EGGQ movements.
How to buy EGGQ stock?
You can buy NestYield Visionary ETF shares at the current price of 51.81. Orders are usually placed near 51.81 or 52.11, while 11 and -1.48% show market activity. Follow EGGQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EGGQ stock?
Investing in NestYield Visionary ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.86 - 67.35 and current price 51.81. Many compare -0.80% and 15.72% before placing orders at 51.81 or 52.11. Explore the EGGQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are NestYield Visionary ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NestYield Visionary ETF in the past year was 67.35. Within 39.86 - 67.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track NestYield Visionary ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NestYield Visionary ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) over the year was 39.86. Comparing it with the current 51.81 and 39.86 - 67.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EGGQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EGGQ stock split?
NestYield Visionary ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.40, and 14.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.40
- Open
- 52.59
- Bid
- 51.81
- Ask
- 52.11
- Low
- 50.54
- High
- 52.59
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- -0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.72%
- Year Change
- 14.94%