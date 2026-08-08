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EGG: ENIGMATIG LTD
EGG exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.35 and at a high of 3.58.
Follow ENIGMATIG LTD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EGG stock price today?
ENIGMATIG LTD stock is priced at 3.57 today. It trades within 3.35 - 3.58, yesterday's close was 3.50, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of EGG shows these updates.
Does ENIGMATIG LTD stock pay dividends?
ENIGMATIG LTD is currently valued at 3.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.39% and USD. View the chart live to track EGG movements.
How to buy EGG stock?
You can buy ENIGMATIG LTD shares at the current price of 3.57. Orders are usually placed near 3.57 or 3.87, while 34 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow EGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EGG stock?
Investing in ENIGMATIG LTD involves considering the yearly range 2.15 - 13.07 and current price 3.57. Many compare 2.59% and -35.21% before placing orders at 3.57 or 3.87. Explore the EGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ENIGMATIG LTD stock highest prices?
The highest price of ENIGMATIG LTD in the past year was 13.07. Within 2.15 - 13.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track ENIGMATIG LTD performance using the live chart.
What are ENIGMATIG LTD stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ENIGMATIG LTD (EGG) over the year was 2.15. Comparing it with the current 3.57 and 2.15 - 13.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EGG stock split?
ENIGMATIG LTD has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.50, and -39.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.50
- Open
- 3.56
- Bid
- 3.57
- Ask
- 3.87
- Low
- 3.35
- High
- 3.58
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 2.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.21%
- Year Change
- -39.39%