- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFZ: ProShares Short MSCI EAFE
EFZ exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 22.09.
Follow ProShares Short MSCI EAFE dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFZ News
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Emerging Markets 2026: The Next Phase Of Global Rebalancing
- 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook: Treading A Finer Line
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2025
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Anything But The Doldrums
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFZ stock price today?
ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock is priced at 22.05 today. It trades within 21.94 - 22.09, yesterday's close was 22.31, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of EFZ shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short MSCI EAFE is currently valued at 22.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 59.67% and USD. View the chart live to track EFZ movements.
How to buy EFZ stock?
You can buy ProShares Short MSCI EAFE shares at the current price of 22.05. Orders are usually placed near 22.05 or 22.35, while 7 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow EFZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFZ stock?
Investing in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE involves considering the yearly range 11.53 - 24.08 and current price 22.05. Many compare -2.39% and 84.98% before placing orders at 22.05 or 22.35. Explore the EFZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the past year was 24.08. Within 11.53 - 24.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short MSCI EAFE performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (EFZ) over the year was 11.53. Comparing it with the current 22.05 and 11.53 - 24.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFZ stock split?
ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.31, and 59.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.31
- Open
- 22.09
- Bid
- 22.05
- Ask
- 22.35
- Low
- 21.94
- High
- 22.09
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -1.17%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 84.98%
- Year Change
- 59.67%