- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFU: ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE
EFU exchange rate has changed by -1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.69 and at a high of 6.71.
Follow ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFU News
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Emerging Markets 2026: The Next Phase Of Global Rebalancing
- 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook: Treading A Finer Line
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2025
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Anything But The Doldrums
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFU stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock is priced at 6.71 today. It trades within 6.69 - 6.71, yesterday's close was 6.83, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of EFU shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE is currently valued at 6.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EFU movements.
How to buy EFU stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE shares at the current price of 6.71. Orders are usually placed near 6.71 or 7.01, while 8 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow EFU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFU stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE involves considering the yearly range 6.69 - 9.53 and current price 6.71. Many compare -4.82% and -15.06% before placing orders at 6.71 or 7.01. Explore the EFU price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE in the past year was 9.53. Within 6.69 - 9.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (EFU) over the year was 6.69. Comparing it with the current 6.71 and 6.69 - 9.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFU stock split?
ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.83, and -11.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.83
- Open
- 6.69
- Bid
- 6.71
- Ask
- 7.01
- Low
- 6.69
- High
- 6.71
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.76%
- Month Change
- -4.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.06%
- Year Change
- -11.94%