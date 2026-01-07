- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFG: iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
EFG exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.67 and at a high of 126.50.
Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFG News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- JIRE: A Decent Core ETF, But No Proven Edge Over Its Benchmark
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- PIZ: Strong Returns, But High Fees And Volatility (NASDAQ:PIZ)
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFG stock price today?
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock is priced at 126.20 today. It trades within 125.67 - 126.50, yesterday's close was 124.37, and trading volume reached 2093. The live price chart of EFG shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is currently valued at 126.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.78% and USD. View the chart live to track EFG movements.
How to buy EFG stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF shares at the current price of 126.20. Orders are usually placed near 126.20 or 126.50, while 2093 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EFG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFG stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 107.17 - 126.50 and current price 126.20. Many compare 3.92% and 5.49% before placing orders at 126.20 or 126.50. Explore the EFG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the past year was 126.50. Within 107.17 - 126.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 124.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) over the year was 107.17. Comparing it with the current 126.20 and 107.17 - 126.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFG stock split?
iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 124.37, and 15.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 124.37
- Open
- 126.28
- Bid
- 126.20
- Ask
- 126.50
- Low
- 125.67
- High
- 126.50
- Volume
- 2.093 K
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- 3.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.49%
- Year Change
- 15.78%