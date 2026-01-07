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EFG: iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

126.20 USD 1.83 (1.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFG exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.67 and at a high of 126.50.

Follow iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EFG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFG stock price today?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock is priced at 126.20 today. It trades within 125.67 - 126.50, yesterday's close was 124.37, and trading volume reached 2093. The live price chart of EFG shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is currently valued at 126.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.78% and USD. View the chart live to track EFG movements.

How to buy EFG stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF shares at the current price of 126.20. Orders are usually placed near 126.20 or 126.50, while 2093 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow EFG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFG stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 107.17 - 126.50 and current price 126.20. Many compare 3.92% and 5.49% before placing orders at 126.20 or 126.50. Explore the EFG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the past year was 126.50. Within 107.17 - 126.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 124.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) over the year was 107.17. Comparing it with the current 126.20 and 107.17 - 126.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFG stock split?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 124.37, and 15.78% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
125.67 126.50
Year Range
107.17 126.50
Previous Close
124.37
Open
126.28
Bid
126.20
Ask
126.50
Low
125.67
High
126.50
Volume
2.093 K
Daily Change
1.47%
Month Change
3.92%
6 Months Change
5.49%
Year Change
15.78%
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