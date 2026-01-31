- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EFAX: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
EFAX exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.22 and at a high of 56.38.
Follow SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFAX News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFAX stock price today?
SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock is priced at 56.38 today. It trades within 56.22 - 56.38, yesterday's close was 55.71, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of EFAX shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is currently valued at 56.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.77% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAX movements.
How to buy EFAX stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF shares at the current price of 56.38. Orders are usually placed near 56.38 or 56.68, while 10 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow EFAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFAX stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.86 - 56.38 and current price 56.38. Many compare 3.09% and 5.68% before placing orders at 56.38 or 56.68. Explore the EFAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the past year was 56.38. Within 47.86 - 56.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) over the year was 47.86. Comparing it with the current 56.38 and 47.86 - 56.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFAX stock split?
SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.71, and 4.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.71
- Open
- 56.28
- Bid
- 56.38
- Ask
- 56.68
- Low
- 56.22
- High
- 56.38
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 3.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.68%
- Year Change
- 4.77%