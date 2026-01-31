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EFAX: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

56.38 USD 0.67 (1.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFAX exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.22 and at a high of 56.38.

Follow SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EFAX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFAX stock price today?

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock is priced at 56.38 today. It trades within 56.22 - 56.38, yesterday's close was 55.71, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of EFAX shows these updates.

Does SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is currently valued at 56.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.77% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAX movements.

How to buy EFAX stock?

You can buy SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF shares at the current price of 56.38. Orders are usually placed near 56.38 or 56.68, while 10 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow EFAX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFAX stock?

Investing in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.86 - 56.38 and current price 56.38. Many compare 3.09% and 5.68% before placing orders at 56.38 or 56.68. Explore the EFAX price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the past year was 56.38. Within 47.86 - 56.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) over the year was 47.86. Comparing it with the current 56.38 and 47.86 - 56.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFAX stock split?

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.71, and 4.77% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.22 56.38
Year Range
47.86 56.38
Previous Close
55.71
Open
56.28
Bid
56.38
Ask
56.68
Low
56.22
High
56.38
Volume
10
Daily Change
1.20%
Month Change
3.09%
6 Months Change
5.68%
Year Change
4.77%
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