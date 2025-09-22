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EFAS: Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
EFAS exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.91 and at a high of 23.03.
Follow Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFAS News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- LVHI: Understanding The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI)
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Top-Performing International ETFs of 2025
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- U.S. Equities Lag International in 2025: 5 Top ETF Performers
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFAS stock price today?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock is priced at 23.01 today. It trades within 22.91 - 23.03, yesterday's close was 22.83, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of EFAS shows these updates.
Does Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF is currently valued at 23.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAS movements.
How to buy EFAS stock?
You can buy Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 23.01. Orders are usually placed near 23.01 or 23.31, while 48 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EFAS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFAS stock?
Investing in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.27 - 23.12 and current price 23.01. Many compare 0.48% and 7.57% before placing orders at 23.01 or 23.31. Explore the EFAS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the past year was 23.12. Within 18.27 - 23.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) over the year was 18.27. Comparing it with the current 23.01 and 18.27 - 23.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFAS stock split?
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.83, and 23.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.83
- Open
- 23.02
- Bid
- 23.01
- Ask
- 23.31
- Low
- 22.91
- High
- 23.03
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.57%
- Year Change
- 23.51%