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EFAS: Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

23.01 USD 0.18 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFAS exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.91 and at a high of 23.03.

Follow Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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EFAS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFAS stock price today?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock is priced at 23.01 today. It trades within 22.91 - 23.03, yesterday's close was 22.83, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of EFAS shows these updates.

Does Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF is currently valued at 23.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAS movements.

How to buy EFAS stock?

You can buy Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 23.01. Orders are usually placed near 23.01 or 23.31, while 48 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow EFAS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFAS stock?

Investing in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.27 - 23.12 and current price 23.01. Many compare 0.48% and 7.57% before placing orders at 23.01 or 23.31. Explore the EFAS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the past year was 23.12. Within 18.27 - 23.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) over the year was 18.27. Comparing it with the current 23.01 and 18.27 - 23.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFAS stock split?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.83, and 23.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.91 23.03
Year Range
18.27 23.12
Previous Close
22.83
Open
23.02
Bid
23.01
Ask
23.31
Low
22.91
High
23.03
Volume
48
Daily Change
0.79%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
7.57%
Year Change
23.51%
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