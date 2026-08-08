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EFAA: Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF
EFAA exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.13 and at a high of 57.35.
Follow Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EFAA stock price today?
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 57.13 - 57.35, yesterday's close was 56.72, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of EFAA shows these updates.
Does Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.76% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAA movements.
How to buy EFAA stock?
You can buy Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 115 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow EFAA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EFAA stock?
Investing in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.11 - 57.35 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.92% and 2.66% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55. Explore the EFAA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the past year was 57.35. Within 51.11 - 57.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) over the year was 51.11. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 51.11 - 57.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EFAA stock split?
Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.72, and 1.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.72
- Open
- 57.35
- Bid
- 57.25
- Ask
- 57.55
- Low
- 57.13
- High
- 57.35
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.66%
- Year Change
- 1.76%