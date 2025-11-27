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EEMX: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF
EEMX exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.58 and at a high of 51.92.
Follow SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEMX News
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- Ignore The Gloom – Why COP30 Is A Success
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EEMX stock price today?
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock is priced at 51.90 today. It trades within 51.58 - 51.92, yesterday's close was 51.60, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of EEMX shows these updates.
Does SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF is currently valued at 51.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.66% and USD. View the chart live to track EEMX movements.
How to buy EEMX stock?
You can buy SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF shares at the current price of 51.90. Orders are usually placed near 51.90 or 52.20, while 10 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow EEMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EEMX stock?
Investing in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.67 - 56.37 and current price 51.90. Many compare 2.69% and 8.81% before placing orders at 51.90 or 52.20. Explore the EEMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the past year was 56.37. Within 42.67 - 56.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) over the year was 42.67. Comparing it with the current 51.90 and 42.67 - 56.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EEMX stock split?
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fuel Reserves Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.60, and 9.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.60
- Open
- 51.58
- Bid
- 51.90
- Ask
- 52.20
- Low
- 51.58
- High
- 51.92
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.81%
- Year Change
- 9.66%