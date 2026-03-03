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EEMS: Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund
EEMS exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.21 and at a high of 74.56.
Follow Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEMS News
- DGS: Emerging Market Small-Cap ETF With An Attractive Yield (NYSEARCA:DGS)
- SCZ: A Primer On This Foreign Developed Market Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
- DGS: Emerging Small-Cap ETF With Good Fundamentals And Recent Outperformance (DGS)
- Investors brace for energy shock, inflation fears from prolonged Iran conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EEMS stock price today?
Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund stock is priced at 74.32 today. It trades within 74.21 - 74.56, yesterday's close was 74.15, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of EEMS shows these updates.
Does Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund stock pay dividends?
Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund is currently valued at 74.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.13% and USD. View the chart live to track EEMS movements.
How to buy EEMS stock?
You can buy Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund shares at the current price of 74.32. Orders are usually placed near 74.32 or 74.62, while 25 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow EEMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EEMS stock?
Investing in Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 67.09 - 79.44 and current price 74.32. Many compare 5.60% and 1.74% before placing orders at 74.32 or 74.62. Explore the EEMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund in the past year was 79.44. Within 67.09 - 79.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund (EEMS) over the year was 67.09. Comparing it with the current 74.32 and 67.09 - 79.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EEMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EEMS stock split?
Ishares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.15, and 1.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.15
- Open
- 74.56
- Bid
- 74.32
- Ask
- 74.62
- Low
- 74.21
- High
- 74.56
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 5.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.74%
- Year Change
- 1.13%