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EDZ: Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares
EDZ exchange rate has changed by -2.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.49 and at a high of 16.07.
Follow Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDZ News
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- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
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- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDZ stock price today?
Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock is priced at 15.78 today. It trades within 15.49 - 16.07, yesterday's close was 16.22, and trading volume reached 139. The live price chart of EDZ shows these updates.
Does Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares is currently valued at 15.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.88% and USD. View the chart live to track EDZ movements.
How to buy EDZ stock?
You can buy Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares shares at the current price of 15.78. Orders are usually placed near 15.78 or 16.08, while 139 and 1.87% show market activity. Follow EDZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDZ stock?
Investing in Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 13.06 - 33.83 and current price 15.78. Many compare -8.68% and -38.26% before placing orders at 15.78 or 16.08. Explore the EDZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the past year was 33.83. Within 13.06 - 33.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) over the year was 13.06. Comparing it with the current 15.78 and 13.06 - 33.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDZ stock split?
Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.22, and -38.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.22
- Open
- 15.49
- Bid
- 15.78
- Ask
- 16.08
- Low
- 15.49
- High
- 16.07
- Volume
- 139
- Daily Change
- -2.71%
- Month Change
- -8.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.26%
- Year Change
- -38.88%