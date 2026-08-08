- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EDGU: 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF
EDGU exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.12 and at a high of 32.25.
Follow 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDGU stock price today?
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.24 today. It trades within 32.12 - 32.25, yesterday's close was 32.03, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of EDGU shows these updates.
Does 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.17% and USD. View the chart live to track EDGU movements.
How to buy EDGU stock?
You can buy 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.24. Orders are usually placed near 32.24 or 32.54, while 29 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow EDGU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDGU stock?
Investing in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.11 - 32.36 and current price 32.24. Many compare 2.84% and 11.52% before placing orders at 32.24 or 32.54. Explore the EDGU price chart live with daily changes.
What are 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF in the past year was 32.36. Within 27.11 - 32.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) over the year was 27.11. Comparing it with the current 32.24 and 27.11 - 32.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDGU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDGU stock split?
3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.03, and 11.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.03
- Open
- 32.12
- Bid
- 32.24
- Ask
- 32.54
- Low
- 32.12
- High
- 32.25
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.52%
- Year Change
- 11.17%