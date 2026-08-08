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EDGH: 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF
EDGH exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.98 and at a high of 34.05.
Follow 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EDGH stock price today?
3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock is priced at 34.01 today. It trades within 33.98 - 34.05, yesterday's close was 33.63, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of EDGH shows these updates.
Does 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock pay dividends?
3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF is currently valued at 34.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EDGH movements.
How to buy EDGH stock?
You can buy 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF shares at the current price of 34.01. Orders are usually placed near 34.01 or 34.31, while 43 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow EDGH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EDGH stock?
Investing in 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.40 - 35.92 and current price 34.01. Many compare 3.78% and -2.61% before placing orders at 34.01 or 34.31. Explore the EDGH price chart live with daily changes.
What are 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF in the past year was 35.92. Within 31.40 - 35.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF (EDGH) over the year was 31.40. Comparing it with the current 34.01 and 31.40 - 35.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EDGH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EDGH stock split?
3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.63, and 3.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.63
- Open
- 34.05
- Bid
- 34.01
- Ask
- 34.31
- Low
- 33.98
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.61%
- Year Change
- 3.53%