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EAGL: Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF
EAGL exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.72 and at a high of 35.01.
Follow Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EAGL stock price today?
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock is priced at 34.90 today. It trades within 34.72 - 35.01, yesterday's close was 34.48, and trading volume reached 313. The live price chart of EAGL shows these updates.
Does Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF is currently valued at 34.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.51% and USD. View the chart live to track EAGL movements.
How to buy EAGL stock?
You can buy Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF shares at the current price of 34.90. Orders are usually placed near 34.90 or 35.20, while 313 and 0.46% show market activity. Follow EAGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EAGL stock?
Investing in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.23 - 35.01 and current price 34.90. Many compare 1.19% and 10.09% before placing orders at 34.90 or 35.20. Explore the EAGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the past year was 35.01. Within 29.23 - 35.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) over the year was 29.23. Comparing it with the current 34.90 and 29.23 - 35.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EAGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EAGL stock split?
Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.48, and 9.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.48
- Open
- 34.74
- Bid
- 34.90
- Ask
- 35.20
- Low
- 34.72
- High
- 35.01
- Volume
- 313
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.09%
- Year Change
- 9.51%