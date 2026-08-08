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DYTA: SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF
DYTA exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.91 and at a high of 31.98.
Follow SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DYTA stock price today?
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock is priced at 31.94 today. It trades within 31.91 - 31.98, yesterday's close was 31.78, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of DYTA shows these updates.
Does SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock pay dividends?
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF is currently valued at 31.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.43% and USD. View the chart live to track DYTA movements.
How to buy DYTA stock?
You can buy SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF shares at the current price of 31.94. Orders are usually placed near 31.94 or 32.24, while 12 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow DYTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DYTA stock?
Investing in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.96 - 32.02 and current price 31.94. Many compare 2.93% and 8.38% before placing orders at 31.94 or 32.24. Explore the DYTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF in the past year was 32.02. Within 26.96 - 32.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) over the year was 26.96. Comparing it with the current 31.94 and 26.96 - 32.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DYTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DYTA stock split?
SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.78, and 12.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.78
- Open
- 31.92
- Bid
- 31.94
- Ask
- 32.24
- Low
- 31.91
- High
- 31.98
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.38%
- Year Change
- 12.43%