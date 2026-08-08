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DYLD: LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
DYLD exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.28 and at a high of 22.28.
Follow LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DYLD stock price today?
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock is priced at 22.28 today. It trades within 22.28 - 22.28, yesterday's close was 22.32, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DYLD shows these updates.
Does LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF is currently valued at 22.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DYLD movements.
How to buy DYLD stock?
You can buy LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF shares at the current price of 22.28. Orders are usually placed near 22.28 or 22.58, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DYLD stock?
Investing in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 22.92 and current price 22.28. Many compare -0.13% and -1.15% before placing orders at 22.28 or 22.58. Explore the DYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the past year was 22.92. Within 22.22 - 22.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 22.28 and 22.22 - 22.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DYLD stock split?
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.32, and -1.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.32
- Open
- 22.28
- Bid
- 22.28
- Ask
- 22.58
- Low
- 22.28
- High
- 22.28
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.15%
- Year Change
- -1.59%