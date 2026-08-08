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DXUV: Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF
DXUV exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.84 and at a high of 70.12.
Follow Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DXUV stock price today?
Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock is priced at 70.07 today. It trades within 69.84 - 70.12, yesterday's close was 69.69, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of DXUV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF is currently valued at 70.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.92% and USD. View the chart live to track DXUV movements.
How to buy DXUV stock?
You can buy Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF shares at the current price of 70.07. Orders are usually placed near 70.07 or 70.37, while 51 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow DXUV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DXUV stock?
Investing in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.60 - 70.29 and current price 70.07. Many compare 1.79% and 13.24% before placing orders at 70.07 or 70.37. Explore the DXUV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the past year was 70.29. Within 57.60 - 70.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) over the year was 57.60. Comparing it with the current 70.07 and 57.60 - 70.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXUV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DXUV stock split?
Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.69, and 11.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.69
- Open
- 69.84
- Bid
- 70.07
- Ask
- 70.37
- Low
- 69.84
- High
- 70.12
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.24%
- Year Change
- 11.92%