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DXIV: Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF
DXIV exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.00 and at a high of 74.52.
Follow Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DXIV stock price today?
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock is priced at 74.40 today. It trades within 73.00 - 74.52, yesterday's close was 73.42, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of DXIV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF is currently valued at 74.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.52% and USD. View the chart live to track DXIV movements.
How to buy DXIV stock?
You can buy Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF shares at the current price of 74.40. Orders are usually placed near 74.40 or 74.70, while 35 and 1.92% show market activity. Follow DXIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DXIV stock?
Investing in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.97 - 74.52 and current price 74.40. Many compare 2.85% and 3.25% before placing orders at 74.40 or 74.70. Explore the DXIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the past year was 74.52. Within 64.97 - 74.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) over the year was 64.97. Comparing it with the current 74.40 and 64.97 - 74.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DXIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DXIV stock split?
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.42, and 4.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.42
- Open
- 73.00
- Bid
- 74.40
- Ask
- 74.70
- Low
- 73.00
- High
- 74.52
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 2.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.25%
- Year Change
- 4.52%