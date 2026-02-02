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DWMF: WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund

34.21 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DWMF exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.09 and at a high of 34.21.

Follow WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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DWMF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DWMF stock price today?

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 34.21 today. It trades within 34.09 - 34.21, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DWMF shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 34.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DWMF movements.

How to buy DWMF stock?

You can buy WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 34.21. Orders are usually placed near 34.21 or 34.51, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DWMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DWMF stock?

Investing in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.60 - 35.68 and current price 34.21. Many compare 1.51% and -2.42% before placing orders at 34.21 or 34.51. Explore the DWMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund in the past year was 35.68. Within 31.60 - 35.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (DWMF) over the year was 31.60. Comparing it with the current 34.21 and 31.60 - 35.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DWMF stock split?

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 8.05% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.09 34.21
Year Range
31.60 35.68
Previous Close
34.19
Open
34.21
Bid
34.21
Ask
34.51
Low
34.09
High
34.21
Volume
9
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
1.51%
6 Months Change
-2.42%
Year Change
8.05%
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