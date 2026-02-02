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DWMF: WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund
DWMF exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.09 and at a high of 34.21.
Follow WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DWMF News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- UIVM: An ETF That Offers Value, Momentum, And Low-Risk International Stocks (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DWMF stock price today?
WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock is priced at 34.21 today. It trades within 34.09 - 34.21, yesterday's close was 34.19, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DWMF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund is currently valued at 34.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DWMF movements.
How to buy DWMF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund shares at the current price of 34.21. Orders are usually placed near 34.21 or 34.51, while 9 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DWMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DWMF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund involves considering the yearly range 31.60 - 35.68 and current price 34.21. Many compare 1.51% and -2.42% before placing orders at 34.21 or 34.51. Explore the DWMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund in the past year was 35.68. Within 31.60 - 35.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (DWMF) over the year was 31.60. Comparing it with the current 34.21 and 31.60 - 35.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DWMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DWMF stock split?
WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.19, and 8.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.19
- Open
- 34.21
- Bid
- 34.21
- Ask
- 34.51
- Low
- 34.09
- High
- 34.21
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.42%
- Year Change
- 8.05%