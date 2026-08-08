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DVXV: WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF
DVXV exchange rate has changed by 6.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.11 and at a high of 32.11.
Follow WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVXV stock price today?
WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF stock is priced at 32.11 today. It trades within 32.11 - 32.11, yesterday's close was 30.06, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DVXV shows these updates.
Does WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF is currently valued at 32.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DVXV movements.
How to buy DVXV stock?
You can buy WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF shares at the current price of 32.11. Orders are usually placed near 32.11 or 32.41, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DVXV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVXV stock?
Investing in WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.75 - 32.88 and current price 32.11. Many compare -2.07% and 2.42% before placing orders at 32.11 or 32.41. Explore the DVXV price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF in the past year was 32.88. Within 27.75 - 32.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF (DVXV) over the year was 27.75. Comparing it with the current 32.11 and 27.75 - 32.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVXV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVXV stock split?
WEBs Defined Volatility XLV ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.06, and 15.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.06
- Open
- 32.11
- Bid
- 32.11
- Ask
- 32.41
- Low
- 32.11
- High
- 32.11
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 6.82%
- Month Change
- -2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.42%
- Year Change
- 15.71%