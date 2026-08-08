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DVXP: WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF
DVXP exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.65 and at a high of 25.80.
Follow WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVXP stock price today?
WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF stock is priced at 25.80 today. It trades within 25.65 - 25.80, yesterday's close was 25.88, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DVXP shows these updates.
Does WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF is currently valued at 25.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.96% and USD. View the chart live to track DVXP movements.
How to buy DVXP stock?
You can buy WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 25.80. Orders are usually placed near 25.80 or 26.10, while 3 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow DVXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVXP stock?
Investing in WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.78 - 27.62 and current price 25.80. Many compare -0.31% and -6.45% before placing orders at 25.80 or 26.10. Explore the DVXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF in the past year was 27.62. Within 23.78 - 27.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF (DVXP) over the year was 23.78. Comparing it with the current 25.80 and 23.78 - 27.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVXP stock split?
WEBs Consumer Staples XLP Defined Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.88, and 4.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.88
- Open
- 25.65
- Bid
- 25.80
- Ask
- 26.10
- Low
- 25.65
- High
- 25.80
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.45%
- Year Change
- 4.96%