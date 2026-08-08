- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DVSP: WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF
DVSP exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.15 and at a high of 30.15.
Follow WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVSP stock price today?
WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock is priced at 30.15 today. It trades within 30.15 - 30.15, yesterday's close was 30.09, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DVSP shows these updates.
Does WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF is currently valued at 30.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.65% and USD. View the chart live to track DVSP movements.
How to buy DVSP stock?
You can buy WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF shares at the current price of 30.15. Orders are usually placed near 30.15 or 30.45, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DVSP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVSP stock?
Investing in WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.45 - 30.25 and current price 30.15. Many compare 0.37% and 11.87% before placing orders at 30.15 or 30.45. Explore the DVSP price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF in the past year was 30.25. Within 24.45 - 30.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) over the year was 24.45. Comparing it with the current 30.15 and 24.45 - 30.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVSP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVSP stock split?
WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.09, and 18.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.09
- Open
- 30.15
- Bid
- 30.15
- Ask
- 30.45
- Low
- 30.15
- High
- 30.15
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.87%
- Year Change
- 18.65%