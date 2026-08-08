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DVQQ: WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF
DVQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.61 and at a high of 31.61.
Follow WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVQQ stock price today?
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock is priced at 31.61 today. It trades within 31.61 - 31.61, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DVQQ shows these updates.
Does WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF is currently valued at 31.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.05% and USD. View the chart live to track DVQQ movements.
How to buy DVQQ stock?
You can buy WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF shares at the current price of 31.61. Orders are usually placed near 31.61 or 31.91, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DVQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVQQ stock?
Investing in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.04 - 33.08 and current price 31.61. Many compare 4.05% and 19.51% before placing orders at 31.61 or 31.91. Explore the DVQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF in the past year was 33.08. Within 24.04 - 33.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) over the year was 24.04. Comparing it with the current 31.61 and 24.04 - 33.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVQQ stock split?
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.46, and 20.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.46
- Open
- 31.61
- Bid
- 31.61
- Ask
- 31.91
- Low
- 31.61
- High
- 31.61
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 4.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.51%
- Year Change
- 20.05%