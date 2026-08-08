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DVIN: WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF
DVIN exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.41 and at a high of 29.41.
Follow WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVIN stock price today?
WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF stock is priced at 29.41 today. It trades within 29.41 - 29.41, yesterday's close was 29.67, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DVIN shows these updates.
Does WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF is currently valued at 29.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.02% and USD. View the chart live to track DVIN movements.
How to buy DVIN stock?
You can buy WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 29.41. Orders are usually placed near 29.41 or 29.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DVIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVIN stock?
Investing in WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.82 - 31.35 and current price 29.41. Many compare -3.50% and 5.98% before placing orders at 29.41 or 29.71. Explore the DVIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF in the past year was 31.35. Within 24.82 - 31.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF (DVIN) over the year was 24.82. Comparing it with the current 29.41 and 24.82 - 31.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVIN stock split?
WEBs Industrials XLI Defined Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.67, and 12.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.67
- Open
- 29.41
- Bid
- 29.41
- Ask
- 29.71
- Low
- 29.41
- High
- 29.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- -3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.98%
- Year Change
- 12.02%