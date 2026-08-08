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DVGR: DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF
DVGR exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.46 and at a high of 27.47.
Follow DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DVGR stock price today?
DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 27.46 today. It trades within 27.46 - 27.47, yesterday's close was 27.14, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DVGR shows these updates.
Does DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 27.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DVGR movements.
How to buy DVGR stock?
You can buy DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 27.46. Orders are usually placed near 27.46 or 27.76, while 4 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow DVGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DVGR stock?
Investing in DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.82 - 27.47 and current price 27.46. Many compare 1.18% and 7.94% before placing orders at 27.46 or 27.76. Explore the DVGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 27.47. Within 23.82 - 27.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF (DVGR) over the year was 23.82. Comparing it with the current 27.46 and 23.82 - 27.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DVGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DVGR stock split?
DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.14, and 9.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.14
- Open
- 27.47
- Bid
- 27.46
- Ask
- 27.76
- Low
- 27.46
- High
- 27.47
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 1.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.94%
- Year Change
- 9.71%