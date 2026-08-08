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DUNK: Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF
DUNK exchange rate has changed by 2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.16 and at a high of 28.34.
Follow Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUNK stock price today?
Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.25 today. It trades within 28.16 - 28.34, yesterday's close was 27.62, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of DUNK shows these updates.
Does Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.95% and USD. View the chart live to track DUNK movements.
How to buy DUNK stock?
You can buy Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.25. Orders are usually placed near 28.25 or 28.55, while 11 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow DUNK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUNK stock?
Investing in Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.50 - 28.55 and current price 28.25. Many compare 3.63% and 32.50% before placing orders at 28.25 or 28.55. Explore the DUNK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF in the past year was 28.55. Within 19.50 - 28.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF (DUNK) over the year was 19.50. Comparing it with the current 28.25 and 19.50 - 28.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUNK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUNK stock split?
Dana Unconstrained Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.62, and 12.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.62
- Open
- 28.27
- Bid
- 28.25
- Ask
- 28.55
- Low
- 28.16
- High
- 28.34
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 2.28%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.50%
- Year Change
- 12.95%