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DUKQ: Ocean Park Domestic ETF
DUKQ exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.98 and at a high of 31.98.
Follow Ocean Park Domestic ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUKQ stock price today?
Ocean Park Domestic ETF stock is priced at 31.98 today. It trades within 31.98 - 31.98, yesterday's close was 31.78, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DUKQ shows these updates.
Does Ocean Park Domestic ETF stock pay dividends?
Ocean Park Domestic ETF is currently valued at 31.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.45% and USD. View the chart live to track DUKQ movements.
How to buy DUKQ stock?
You can buy Ocean Park Domestic ETF shares at the current price of 31.98. Orders are usually placed near 31.98 or 32.28, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DUKQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUKQ stock?
Investing in Ocean Park Domestic ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.36 - 32.00 and current price 31.98. Many compare 2.30% and 12.21% before placing orders at 31.98 or 32.28. Explore the DUKQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ocean Park Domestic ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ocean Park Domestic ETF in the past year was 32.00. Within 26.36 - 32.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ocean Park Domestic ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ocean Park Domestic ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ocean Park Domestic ETF (DUKQ) over the year was 26.36. Comparing it with the current 31.98 and 26.36 - 32.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUKQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUKQ stock split?
Ocean Park Domestic ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.78, and 12.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.78
- Open
- 31.98
- Bid
- 31.98
- Ask
- 32.28
- Low
- 31.98
- High
- 31.98
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 2.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.21%
- Year Change
- 12.45%