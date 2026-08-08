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DUKH: Ocean Park High Income ETF
DUKH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 23.74.
Follow Ocean Park High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DUKH stock price today?
Ocean Park High Income ETF stock is priced at 23.74 today. It trades within 23.73 - 23.74, yesterday's close was 23.74, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DUKH shows these updates.
Does Ocean Park High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Ocean Park High Income ETF is currently valued at 23.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.22% and USD. View the chart live to track DUKH movements.
How to buy DUKH stock?
You can buy Ocean Park High Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.74. Orders are usually placed near 23.74 or 24.04, while 5 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow DUKH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DUKH stock?
Investing in Ocean Park High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.68 - 24.63 and current price 23.74. Many compare -0.17% and -2.74% before placing orders at 23.74 or 24.04. Explore the DUKH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ocean Park High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ocean Park High Income ETF in the past year was 24.63. Within 23.68 - 24.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ocean Park High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ocean Park High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) over the year was 23.68. Comparing it with the current 23.74 and 23.68 - 24.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUKH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DUKH stock split?
Ocean Park High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.74, and -3.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.74
- Open
- 23.73
- Bid
- 23.74
- Ask
- 24.04
- Low
- 23.73
- High
- 23.74
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.74%
- Year Change
- -3.22%