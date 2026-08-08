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DTCX: Datacentrex Inc
DTCX exchange rate has changed by 6.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.94 and at a high of 2.05.
Follow Datacentrex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DTCX stock price today?
Datacentrex Inc stock is priced at 2.05 today. It trades within 1.94 - 2.05, yesterday's close was 1.92, and trading volume reached 214. The live price chart of DTCX shows these updates.
Does Datacentrex Inc stock pay dividends?
Datacentrex Inc is currently valued at 2.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -58.84% and USD. View the chart live to track DTCX movements.
How to buy DTCX stock?
You can buy Datacentrex Inc shares at the current price of 2.05. Orders are usually placed near 2.05 or 2.35, while 214 and 5.67% show market activity. Follow DTCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTCX stock?
Investing in Datacentrex Inc involves considering the yearly range 1.51 - 4.98 and current price 2.05. Many compare 15.82% and 10.22% before placing orders at 2.05 or 2.35. Explore the DTCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Datacentrex Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Datacentrex Inc in the past year was 4.98. Within 1.51 - 4.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Datacentrex Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Datacentrex Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Datacentrex Inc (DTCX) over the year was 1.51. Comparing it with the current 2.05 and 1.51 - 4.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTCX stock split?
Datacentrex Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.92, and -58.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.94
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Low
- 1.94
- High
- 2.05
- Volume
- 214
- Daily Change
- 6.77%
- Month Change
- 15.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.22%
- Year Change
- -58.84%