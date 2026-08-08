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DTCR: Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
DTCR exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.03 and at a high of 28.45.
Follow Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DTCR stock price today?
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 28.31 today. It trades within 28.03 - 28.45, yesterday's close was 27.98, and trading volume reached 840. The live price chart of DTCR shows these updates.
Does Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 28.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 51.88% and USD. View the chart live to track DTCR movements.
How to buy DTCR stock?
You can buy Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 28.31. Orders are usually placed near 28.31 or 28.61, while 840 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow DTCR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTCR stock?
Investing in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.13 - 32.78 and current price 28.31. Many compare 3.21% and 13.24% before placing orders at 28.31 or 28.61. Explore the DTCR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 32.78. Within 18.13 - 32.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) over the year was 18.13. Comparing it with the current 28.31 and 18.13 - 32.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTCR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTCR stock split?
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.98, and 51.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.98
- Open
- 28.41
- Bid
- 28.31
- Ask
- 28.61
- Low
- 28.03
- High
- 28.45
- Volume
- 840
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.24%
- Year Change
- 51.88%