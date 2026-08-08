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DRNZ: REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF
DRNZ exchange rate has changed by 4.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.70 and at a high of 23.66.
Follow REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DRNZ stock price today?
REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF stock is priced at 23.58 today. It trades within 22.70 - 23.66, yesterday's close was 22.60, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of DRNZ shows these updates.
Does REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF stock pay dividends?
REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF is currently valued at 23.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.20% and USD. View the chart live to track DRNZ movements.
How to buy DRNZ stock?
You can buy REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF shares at the current price of 23.58. Orders are usually placed near 23.58 or 23.88, while 143 and 2.66% show market activity. Follow DRNZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRNZ stock?
Investing in REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.00 - 30.12 and current price 23.58. Many compare 14.19% and -13.18% before placing orders at 23.58 or 23.88. Explore the DRNZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF in the past year was 30.12. Within 18.00 - 30.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF (DRNZ) over the year was 18.00. Comparing it with the current 23.58 and 18.00 - 30.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRNZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRNZ stock split?
REX ETF Trust - REX Drone ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.60, and -2.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.60
- Open
- 22.97
- Bid
- 23.58
- Ask
- 23.88
- Low
- 22.70
- High
- 23.66
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 4.34%
- Month Change
- 14.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.18%
- Year Change
- -2.20%