DRMAW: Dermata Therapeutics Inc - Warrant

0.0221 USD 0.0048 (27.75%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DRMAW exchange rate has changed by 27.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0201 and at a high of 0.0221.

Follow Dermata Therapeutics Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0201 0.0221
Year Range
0.0082 0.0440
Previous Close
0.0173
Open
0.0201
Bid
0.0221
Ask
0.0251
Low
0.0201
High
0.0221
Volume
2
Daily Change
27.75%
Month Change
9.95%
6 Months Change
43.51%
Year Change
125.51%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev