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DRGN: Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF
DRGN exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.14 and at a high of 37.38.
Follow Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DRGN stock price today?
Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock is priced at 37.34 today. It trades within 37.14 - 37.38, yesterday's close was 37.22, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of DRGN shows these updates.
Does Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF is currently valued at 37.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.43% and USD. View the chart live to track DRGN movements.
How to buy DRGN stock?
You can buy Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF shares at the current price of 37.34. Orders are usually placed near 37.34 or 37.64, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DRGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRGN stock?
Investing in Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.07 - 40.93 and current price 37.34. Many compare 5.06% and 13.05% before placing orders at 37.34 or 37.64. Explore the DRGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the past year was 40.93. Within 30.07 - 40.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (DRGN) over the year was 30.07. Comparing it with the current 37.34 and 30.07 - 40.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRGN stock split?
Themes China Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.22, and 11.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.22
- Open
- 37.27
- Bid
- 37.34
- Ask
- 37.64
- Low
- 37.14
- High
- 37.38
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 5.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.05%
- Year Change
- 11.43%